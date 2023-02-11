TOPEKA (KSNT) – Ichabod men’s basketball beat one of the nation’s top teams, but the women’s team lost a close game.

The men beat No. 6 Central Oklahoma, 75-55. The women fell, 73-62.

Men’s recap:

Washburn (12-11, 9-8) dominate against a top ten team en route to the victory.

The Bronchos started off like the No. 6 team in the country, quickly jumping to a 7-2 lead. Washburn got right back in it to tie the game at 7.

The Ichabods took their first lead of the game on a Jarmell Johnson three-pointer to go up 19-17. This is the start of a 10-2 run that prompted Washburn to a 30-22 lead at halftime.

Central Oklahoma made a layup out of the locker room to cut its deficit to six, but that’s the closest the game would get. Washburn gathered a 14-point advantage with 14 minutes to play.

Washburn slowly extended its lead the rest of the way, leading by as many as 23 points with four minutes to go. The Ichabods never struggled from there, beating the No. 6 Bronchos 75-55.

Levi Braun led the Ichabods with 20 points on 6-8 three-point shooting. Brady Chrisiansen added 16 points off the bench, Andrew Orr provided 13 points and Jaden Monday 10 points.

Women’s recap:

Washburn (9-14, 5-12) outscored UCO 22-14 in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough to catch up.

The Bronchos took advantage of more shots in the first quarter, leading 23-16 going into the second. Central Oklahoma extended its lead in the second quarter to as many as 14 points, after shooting above 50 percent. Washburn shot just 2-of-15 in the quarter. UCO led 41-29 at the half.

The Ichabods came out firing in the second half, using an 18-8 run through the first 5:25 to pull within two, 49-47. Central Oklahoma responded with a 4 unanswered points, before the Ichabods scored four of their own to trim the deficit down to two again with 2:04 left in the quarter. The Bronchos scored one final basket and carried a 55-51 lead into the final quarter.

Washburn got no closer, though. Central Oklahoma held the ‘Bods to just 1-of-12 from the field, while making 9-of-12 from the free throw line.

Natalia Figueroa led the Ichabods with 13 points. Amaya Davison recorded her second-straight game in double-digits with 12 points, and was a perfect 5-for-5 at the free throw line. Yiibari Nwidadah added 11 points and led the team with six rebounds.

Both teams host Northwest Missouri State Tuesday in an MIAA double-header.