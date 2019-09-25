Washburn sweeps Emporia State in Turnpike Tussle

EMPORIA, Kan. – No. 5 Washburn Volleyball got back to its winning ways Tuesday night as the Ichabods swept Emporia State in White Auditorium. The Ichabods improve to 10-1 (2-1 MIAA) while the Hornets fall to 4-7 (0-3 MIAA). Washburn returns home to face Missouri Western on Saturday, Sept. 28. First serve in Lee Arena is set for 3 p.m.
The Hornets were awarded the first two points of the match after Washburn errors, but the Ichabods knotted the match up at 3-3 and never trailed again. Washburn put together a 6-2 scoring run in the middle of the set to take a 13-9 lead. The Ichabods closed out the set by scoring five of the final six points in the 25-17 victory, thanks to a Sydney Pullen service ace and two kills from both Erica Montgomery and Allison Maxwell.
Similar to the first frame, the Ichabods took control of the second set with the score even at 3-3. An Emporia State attacking error gave Washburn a one point advantage and was followed by an Ichabod service ace and two kills to push their lead to 7-3. The Hornets got within one point at 9-8, but that would be the closest they would get for the rest of the set. Washburn captured the final five consecutive points for the 25-16 win.
The third set was a thriller with eight ties and two lead changes. Washburn grabbed a quick 6-1 lead, but Emporia fought its way back to tie it up at 7-7 and carried its momentum to a 13-9 advantage. Trailing 17-13, the Ichabods began to chip away at the Hornets’ lead with a 4-1 scoring rally that included a huge block by Kelsey Gordon and Maxwell to get within one point of Emporia’s 18-17 lead. The two teams went back and forth exchanging points as the score was tied at 21, 22, and 23 until Emporia State sat at set point, 24-23. With the prospect of heading to a fourth set, Genna Berg came through with a clutch kill to tie it up yet again. The Hornets answered with a kill of their own to take the lead again, only for Montgomery to record her 16th kill of the match to make the score 25-all. The teams then each commit an error and the score went to 26-26. Maxwell hammered a kill to jockey ahead one point (27-26) and then was a part of the match-clinching block alongside Allison Sadler that gave the Ichabods the 28-26 third frame victory and 3-0 sweep.
As a team, the Ichabods finished with a .218 hitting percentage while holding the Hornets to a .156 mark. Washburn landed four service aces to Emporia State’s one. The Hornets were a defensive wall and finished with 17 total blocks (14 assists, three solos) while the Ichabods had seven total (six assists, one solo).
Berg led the team with 20 kills and finished with an attacking percentage of .475 after 40 total attempts with just one error. Montgomery also reached double-digit kill numbers with 16 for a .345 hitting percentage. Sadler recorded 37 assists and had two blocks. Defensively, Faith Rottinghaus had 21 digs and Maxwell had three blocks.
Courtesy: Washburn Athletics