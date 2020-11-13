Washburn to only allow parents into Lee Arena for first 4 home games

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn Athletics announced Friday no fans will be allowed into Lee Arena for the first four home basketball games of the season.

Only parents of the players will be allowed in. Washburn said this is because of the changes the Shawnee County Health Department issued Thursday regarding mass gatherings.

“With the rise of COVID-19 cases in Shawnee County, until January when we revisit the issue of fan attendance in the arena, it is in the best interest of our great fans we limit the number of people in Lee Arena,” Washburn Athletics Director Loren Ferre’ said. “It is disappointing because our teams love playing in front of the support of our fan base, but for now we believe this is the best decision for all involved.”

Fans can still listen to the games on KTPK 106.9 or watch them live on the MIAA Network.

Washburn said the men’s and women’s teams are testing for the coronavirus on a weekly basis.

Both teams will open the season Nov. 19 as they open MIAA play at Fort Hays State University.