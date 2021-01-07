Washburn topples #1 Northwest Missouri in OT

MARYVILLE, Mo. (KSNT) – In a battle of unbeaten teams, #5 Washburn upset #1 ranked Northwest Missouri State on the road Thursday night 84-82 at Bearcat Arena. The win snaps Northwest’s 25 game winning streak.
Washburn led by 3 points with 2 seconds remaining in regulation but Manhattan’s Trevor Hudgins was fouled shooting a three pointer and sank all three free throws to force overtime.
Tyler Geiman led the Ichabods with 26 points while Johnny Clausing added 21.
The victory improves Washburn to 8-0 on the season.
Washburn travels to Missouri Western on Saturday.