Washburn topples #1 Northwest Missouri in OT

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – The No. 5-ranked Washburn Ichabods overcame a sluggish first half and 26 fouls rallying from a 12-point deficit in an 85-84 overtime win at Northeastern State. The win sets up a top-five match up as the Ichabods will now face No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri on Thursday in Maryville. With the Ichabods (7-0, 7-0 MIAA) trailing 55-43 with 11:15 to play in the game, Washburn's Tyler Geiman scored eight-straight points kicking off a 17-2 run pushing the Ichabods 60-57 with 7:18 to play. Northeastern (1-7, 1-7 MIAA) went back in front by four at 67-63 with 3:37 to play, but a 3-pointer by Levi Braun and a lay up by Jonny Clausing put the Ichabods back on top with 2:55 to play at 68-67. After six-straight points by the RiverHawks pushing their lead to five at 73-68 with 1:13 to play, Geiman hit a jumper and Rathen Carter scored four points including a 3-pointer from the corner with 16 seconds left to give the Ichabods a 74-73 lead. NSU had a chance to take the lead with five seconds to play but hit only 1 of 2 free throws to sending the game into overtime. In the extra frame, NSU scored first and Jace Williams tied the score with a jumper with 4:09 to play. After a jumper by the RiverHawks stretched its lead back to two at 78-76. Williams hit a pair of three throws with 2:13 to go and Geiman put the Ichabods up 80-78 with 1:44 remaining. NSU hit a free throw to cut the lead to 80-79 and two free throws by Geiman with 33 seconds to play. A jumper by NSU cut the lead to one, then the Ichabods Jalen Lewis hit two free throws with 11 seconds to play and Tyler Nelson hit one free throw with 2 seconds to play as the Ichabods led 85-81. A 3-pointer at the buzzer cut the margin to one as the Ichabods remain perfect on the season. The Ichabods trailed at the break for the first time this season 30-26 after struggling from the field going 10 of 30 overall and 1 of 9 from 3-point range while the RiverHawks were 10 of 25 from the field hitting 5 of 13 from deep. The Ichabods had a nine-point deficit at 22-13 and never led in the opening frame as Geiman scored 10 points to lead the Ichabods in the first half. Behind Geiman's career-high 29 points (19 in the second half) followed by Clausing's 15 points. Geiman added a team-high nine rebounds adding six assists and three steals playing 43 minutes. Williams had nine points. Brad Davis had a 22 points with eight assists to lead the RiverHawks. Washburn finished 46 percent from the field hitting 29 of 63 overall for a 46 percent clip shooting 63 percent in the second half. Washburn was 20 of 30 from the free throw line hitting 7 of 8 in overtime. NSU was 19 of 22 from the free throw line in the second half and 25 of 33 for the game, but hit only 1 of 4 from the charity stripe in overtime. Washburn was outrebounded 44 to 32. The teams combined for 50 fouls in the game with 26 being called on the Ichabods.