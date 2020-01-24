Washburn tops Central Oklahoma

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Washburn Ichabods held Central Oklahoma to a season-low 51 points and allowed seven field goals in the second half as Washburn picked up a 65-51 win on Thursday night in Lee Arena. Washburn returns to action on Saturday against Newman.



Washburn (10-7, 5-3 MIAA) led for nearly the entire game after jumping out to a 7-0 lead hitting its first three shots from the field while UCO came back and tied it at 7-7, Washburn pushed out to a 14-9 lead before six straight points from the Bronchos (7-12, 4-6 MIAA) put them in front of the Ichabods at 15-14. However, the 16 second lead was short-lived as Keven Biggs hit a three on Washburn’s next possession and Jace Williams scored on a layup stretching the lead out to four. UCO cut the lead to one at 19-18 with 5:22 to play in the first half but did not get any closer the rest of the game as Washburn took a 28-23 lead into the break.



With Washburn leading 35-32 with 14:01 to play in the game, Tyler Geiman connected on back-to-back 3-pointers as Washburn went up 41-32 as the Ichabods would go on to lead by as many as 19 in the second half rolling to the 14-point win picking up their second win in a row over the Bronchos and the fourth in a row in Topeka.



Jalen Lewis led the Ichabods with 14 points hitting three 3-pointers and Tyler Geiman finished with 13 points hitting three from deep as well. Williams scored nine points while Jonny Clausing, Drew Maschoff and Keven Biggs each head eight. Maschoff added a career-high seven assists in the game.



Cam Givens led the Bronchos with 17 points.



Washburn was 25 of 47 for the game (53 percent) hitting 14 of 23 in the second half at a 61 percent clip. UCO finished 17 of 50 and was 3 of 21 from 3-point range. Washburn was 9 of 24 overall from deep.



The Bronchos held a 32 to 23 advantage on the glass turning 13 offensive rebounds into nine second chance points. Washburn forced 20 turnovers in the game leading to 18 Ichabod points in the win and outran the Bronchos 16 to 0 in fast break points.

Courtesy: Washburn Athletics