Washburn tops ESU in game one of weekend series

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn baseball took down Emporia State 5-2 on Friday, in the first of three games of the series.

The Hornets took an early lead, going up 2-0 in the top of the second with a homerun from junior infielder Jack Maki.

The Ichabods got one run back in the second when junior catcher Kros Bay answered with a homerun of his own.

It was the third inning when Washburn took the lead for good. Senior outfielder Cole Emerson started off the inning with a double and two batters later senior infielder Eric Hinostroza drove him in with a single to left.

A solo shot from junior outfielder Parker Dunn later in the inning put the ‘Bods up 3-2.

Washburn extended their lead to three, adding two more runs in the fifth inning with back-to-back RBI singles from redshirt sophomore infielder Brett Ingram and junior utility Zion Bowlin.

Neither team scored in the final four innings, giving Washburn the 5-2 win.

Junior RHP Rane Pfeifer got the win, throwing five innings and allowing two runs while striking out six. Junior RHP Jared Kengott suffered the loss, throwing 4.2 innings and allowing all five Washburn runs.

Washburn more than doubled the Hornets in the hit column, posting 12 hits compared to ESU’s five.

Washburn improves to 9-15 while Emporia State falls to 10-15 on the year.

The teams will take the field again on Saturday for a doubleheader. Saturday’s games are scheduled to start at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.