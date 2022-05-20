TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn track and field broke a program record this spring.

The Ichabods are sending eight student-athletes to the DII NCAA Track and Field Championships in Allendale, Michigan. Four athletes qualified on each the men’s and women’s side.

On the men’s side Romain Henry qualified in the 110 meter hurdles. Josh Hopkins and Connor Last both qualified in long jump and Braden Rose will compete in discuss at the national meet.

“[Qualifying for the National Championship meet] is a big accomplishment for anyone,” Washburn redshirt freshman long jumper Connor Last said. “It’s not really as big of a deal for me to make it now, it’s more about trying to get in the top three, top two, hopefully get a National Championship.

For the women, Virginia Scardanzan and Rachael Mayberry both qualified in pole vault while Taylor Gonzales punched her ticket in the 5K. Perhaps most impressive is Isabella Hohl who qualified in both the 100 and 200 meter dash.

“I really want to show the world what I’m capable of,” Washburn senior pole vaulter Virginia Scardanzan said. “My coach and I have been working really hard and we know the heights are there. We just need to put things together.”

The Ichabods will travel to Michigan on Tuesday, May 31. Events begin on Thursday, June 2.

“For these kids to make it, it says a lot to what they’ve done,” Washburn head track and field coach Cameron Babb said. “It takes big big marks to do it and I think we are going to continue pushing the envelope with what we’re trying to do and how high we can finish in the country.”

Babb also says the recent addition of a top notch indoor facility has been extremely impactful on the Ichabods track and field program as well as Washburn Athletics as a whole.