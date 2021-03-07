Washburn University plans return to traditional campus model in Fall 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Washburn University plans to start its fall 2021 semester with in-person classes after the Shawnee County Health Department updated its vaccine plan to include university faculty and staff.

University President Jerry Farley says this additional level of protection should allow them to return fully to a traditional campus model. The Topeka Capital Journal reports that university officials said Friday that Washburn University students can expect a more normal fall 2021 semester with university faculty and staff now prioritized for vaccine distribution.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the change in vaccination policy.

Vaccine distribution has ramped up in recent weeks and COVID-19 transmission rates and hospitalizations have fallen.