Washburn unveils indoor athletic facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn held its ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon for its brand new indoor athletic facility. The facility broke ground in March of 2019 and is nearly ready for teams to practice in. The $20 million plus facility is state of the art and should bring top recruits to the school.

“One of the biggest parts of a college athletic program is one, recruiting, and two, being able to train and take care of the athletes that do come to your campus and come to your programs, and this captures both of those things as good as you could hope to,” said track and field coach Cameron Babb.

“Being in here and seeing the completed project it still hits you every time you come in here, like ,wow, we’re really in this thing, so it’ll be exciting to get our players in,” added Washburn head football coach Craig Schurig.