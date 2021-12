TAMPA, Fla. (KSNT) – The Ichabods beat Western Washington three sets to one on Friday to advance to the NCAA DII National Championship.

Washburn won the first set 25-23, capped off with a Sydney Fitzgibbons spike. They took the second set as well, winning 25-21 on a kill from Ally Maxwell. Washburn clinched the NCAA title berth with a 25-11 win in the fourth set.

Washburn will face the winner of the University of Tampa/Gannon University match on Saturday at 4 p.m.