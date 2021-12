TAMPA, Fla. (KSNT) – The Ichabods kept each set close, but couldn’t win one.

Washburn lost to Tampa 3-0.

Genna Berg led the Ichabods with 15 kills. Kelsey Gordon had 12, and Allison Maxwell finished with eight.

Senior Libero Faith Rottinghaus had 15 digs, and Taylor Antonowich had 14.

The team will return to campus Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Fans can go to the Petro Allied Health Center on campus to welcome the Ichabods back.