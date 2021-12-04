Washburn volleyball going to Elite 8

WARRENSBURG, MO. (KSNT) – Washburn volleyball is officially elite.

The Ichabods beat Concordia-St. Paul in three straight sets Saturday to advance to the NCAA DII Tournament Elite 8.

All three sets started close but had Washburn pulling through toward the end. Super-Senior Allison Maxwell finished with 14 kills. Genna Berg put up 11 with 8 digs.

The match was capped with a combined-effort block by Genna Berg, Kelsey Gordon and Sydney Fitzgibbons.

The remaining eight teams will be reseeded before the next matches, which will be played on Dec. 9 in Tampa, Fla.