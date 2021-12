TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn Volleyball will advance to the Final Four after beating Texas A&M today.

The Bods defeated the Aggies 3-1.

FINAL | WE ARE HEADING TO THE NATIONAL SEMIFINAL! No. 6 Washburn defeats West Texas A&M, 3-1! #GoBods pic.twitter.com/fK3ruklY3a — Washburn Volleyball (@IchabodVB) December 9, 2021

Last week the Ichabods beat Concordia-St. Paul in three straight sets Saturday to advance to the NCAA DII Tournament Elite 8.