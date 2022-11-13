TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn volleyball is headed to the big dance.

The Ichabods are a six seed in the DII NCAA volleyball tournament after receiving an automatic bid following their MIAA tournament championship win.

Washburn is back in the Central Region after winning the region and ultimately finishing National Runner-Up last season. The ‘Bods will play No. 3 seed Minnesota-Duluth in their opening round matchup. The date and time for that opening round game has not been announced.

Washburn will enter the tournament 24-7 overall and on a three-game winning streak. All three of those most recent WU wins came in the MIAA tournament and against nationally ranked opponents.

MIAA foes Nebraska-Kearney and Northwest Missouri State join Washburn in the Central Region.

Head coach Chris Herron has led Washburn to 17 NCAA tournament appearances.