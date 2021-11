TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn volleyball heard its name called during the NCAA playoff selection show.

.@IchabodVB is going dancing! Washburn will play Winona State in the first round of the NCAA playoffs! Congrats, ladies! 💙 pic.twitter.com/1oBshlN2zs — Lainey Gerber (@laigerber) November 23, 2021

The Ichabods will be a No. 5 seed.

Washburn finished the regular season 26-5 (17-3 MIAA). The Ichabods are ranked No. 6 in the updated AVCA poll, but spent multiple weeks ranked No. 1 in the middle of the season.

Washburn will play Winona State (28-4) in the first round.