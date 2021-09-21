Washburn volleyball ranked No. 1 by the nation’s volleyball coaches

TOPEKA (KSNT) – For the first time in program history, Washburn Volleyball is the No. 1 ranked team in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) national poll.

The Ichabods go into the next set of games with a 10-1 record.

According to the Washburn Volleyball webpage, the highest the Ichabods had been ranked was No. 2 on four occasions. Washburn held down the No. 2 spot for the first three weeks of the 2008 season and then again in the seventh week during the 2010 season.

The Ichabods received 25 first-place votes and tallied 1,077 total points as they moved up two places from last week’s ranking.