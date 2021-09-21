Washburn volleyball ranked No. 1 by the nation’s volleyball coaches

TOPEKA (KSNT) – For the first time in program history, Washburn Volleyball is the No. 1 ranked team in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) national poll.

The Ichabods go into the next set of games with a 10-1 record.

According to the Washburn Volleyball webpage, the highest the Ichabods had been ranked was No. 2 on four occasions. Washburn held down the No. 2 spot for the first three weeks of the 2008 season and then again in the seventh week during the 2010 season.

The Ichabods received 25 first-place votes and tallied 1,077 total points as they moved up two places from last week’s ranking.

RankSchool (First-Place Votes)Total Points Adjusted2021 RecordPrevious Week Rank
1Washburn (25)107710-13
2Angelo State (5)10069-22
3MSU Denver (7)9898-26
4Nebraska-Kearney (1)9828-11
5Southwest Minnesota State (9)95510-08
6Concordia – St. Paul9278-24
7Central Missouri8909-17
8Wayne State (Neb.)8287-25
9Colorado School of Mines7809-111
10Tampa7518-19
11Winona State6937-110
12Cal State San Bernardino6007-414
13NW Missouri State5808-212
14Lewis5327-315
15Western Washington4175-317
16West Florida38210-119
17Hillsdale3698-218
18Oklahoma Baptist University3426-213
19Minnesota Duluth2897-316
20St Cloud State2597-423
21Rockhurst2046-422
22Simon Fraser University1966-220
23Texas-Tyler1906-0T25
24Cal Poly Pomona1819-0T25
25Chaminade11510-321

