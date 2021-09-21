Washburn volleyball ranked No. 1 by the nation’s volleyball coaches

TOPEKA (KSNT) – For the first time in program history, Washburn Volleyball is the No. 1 ranked team in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) national poll.
The Ichabods go into the next set of games with a 10-1 record.
According to the Washburn Volleyball webpage, the highest the Ichabods had been ranked was No. 2 on four occasions. Washburn held down the No. 2 spot for the first three weeks of the 2008 season and then again in the seventh week during the 2010 season.
The Ichabods received 25 first-place votes and tallied 1,077 total points as they moved up two places from last week’s ranking.
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes)
|Total Points Adjusted
|2021 Record
|Previous Week Rank
|1
|Washburn (25)
|1077
|10-1
|3
|2
|Angelo State (5)
|1006
|9-2
|2
|3
|MSU Denver (7)
|989
|8-2
|6
|4
|Nebraska-Kearney (1)
|982
|8-1
|1
|5
|Southwest Minnesota State (9)
|955
|10-0
|8
|6
|Concordia – St. Paul
|927
|8-2
|4
|7
|Central Missouri
|890
|9-1
|7
|8
|Wayne State (Neb.)
|828
|7-2
|5
|9
|Colorado School of Mines
|780
|9-1
|11
|10
|Tampa
|751
|8-1
|9
|11
|Winona State
|693
|7-1
|10
|12
|Cal State San Bernardino
|600
|7-4
|14
|13
|NW Missouri State
|580
|8-2
|12
|14
|Lewis
|532
|7-3
|15
|15
|Western Washington
|417
|5-3
|17
|16
|West Florida
|382
|10-1
|19
|17
|Hillsdale
|369
|8-2
|18
|18
|Oklahoma Baptist University
|342
|6-2
|13
|19
|Minnesota Duluth
|289
|7-3
|16
|20
|St Cloud State
|259
|7-4
|23
|21
|Rockhurst
|204
|6-4
|22
|22
|Simon Fraser University
|196
|6-2
|20
|23
|Texas-Tyler
|190
|6-0
|T25
|24
|Cal Poly Pomona
|181
|9-0
|T25
|25
|Chaminade
|115
|10-3
|21