Washburn volleyball ready to host MIAA tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Spring isn’t typically volleyball season, but the Washburn Ichabods are getting ready to host the MIAA tournament.

“It’s very competitive, and everybody wants to beat everybody,” head coach Chris Herron said. “Normally, in spring, you play everybody. No one cares if you win or lose, that kind of thing. The scoreboard’s on now, so it’s a little different story.”

The team has been practicing for the last seven months with no competition to look to. Finally, they get their moment.

“This is like the big bang right now,” middle hitter Allison Maxwell said. “We have to focus on each game. I think we do that normally during the season, but now this is the Mecca.”

The tournament is squeezed into just two days this year, so Washburn has been relying on film to get ready for every team.

“In our bracket, we kind of know who we might play next,” Herron said. “We’ll watch film of that team. The other thing is, we’ll get to see that game of whoever we play. They’ll play after us, so we’ll get a chance to sit in the stands and watch that match.”

For now, the team is focusing on its first opponent, No. 18 Northwest Missouri State.

“We played them already this season, and we kind of look for what went well against them, what we know our strengths are, what their weaknesses are,” outside hitter Genna Berg said. “We prep just one game at a time.”

The tournament runs April 16-17 at Lee Arena.