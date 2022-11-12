ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KSNT) – Washburn volleyball found themselves in the MIAA championship game Saturday against No. 12 Nebraska Kearney. The Ichabods got there after a five-set thriller against No. 21 Central Oklahoma and four-set win against No. 10 Northwest Missouri that went past 25 in each set.

Washburn finished the tournament finale on top, taking down the Lopers in four sets: 25-18, 19-25, 25-22, 25-20.

Even with the close scores, the championship game was the least the Ichabods were challenged during the tournament. Austin Broadie (18) and Jalyn Stevenson (17) led the team in kills against Nebraska Kearney.

Freshmen setters Corinna McMullen (33) and Sydney Conner (20) set the Ichabods up for success with team-leading sets. Sydney Pullen (19), Stevenson (18) and Sophie McMullen (15) lead the team in digs.

The win pushes the Ichabods record to 24-7 with the regular season over. Washburn now awaits where they will be headed for Regionals. The DII NCAA volleyball tournament selection show is on Sunday night.