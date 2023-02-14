TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn men’s and women’s basketball played host to MIAA foe Northwest Missouri State Tuesday.

The Ichabod women found a way to win in overtime 62-59, but the men couldn’t hang with the No. 3 Bearcats, falling 66-40.

Men’s Recap:

One of the best teams in the nation, No. 3 Northwest Missouri State always poses a challenge.

The Ichabods were up to the challenge early on.

The Bearcats quickly jumped out to a 6-0 lead, but the Ichabods followed to trail just 6-5. The first half carried this trend, with Northwest Missouri State getting a lead, then Washburn following. Midway through the first, the Ichabods trailed 17-12.

Defense played a big role as Washburn was able to get back in it, holding the Bearcats to two points over an 8-minute timespan. With two minutes remaining in the first half, the Ichabods trailed just 23-21.

The Bearcats played sturdy the rest of the way, taking a 28-21 lead into the locker room.

The second half was a different story, with Northwest Missouri State opening on a 14-4 run to extend its lead to 17.

The Ichabods were never able to get back in it, failing to score or make stops, as Washburn fell 66-40.

Jarmell Johnson was the only player to reach double-digit scoring with 11.

With the loss, Washburn moves to 12-12, 9-9 in conference play.

Women’s Recap:

The last time Washburn and Northwest Missouri State women’s basketball met up, it was an overtime loss for the Ichabods.

Tuesday’s game was just as tight.

Neither team led by more than a point until the end of the first quarter. With seconds remaining, Natalia Figueroa hit a three-pointer to give Washburn an 11-8 lead.

Defense was key in the second quarter. Both teams played lock down as the Ichabods carried an 18-17 lead into the locker room.

The Bearcats started the second half running – outscoring Washburn by seven as Northwest Missouri State held on to a 36-30 lead into the fourth.

The fourth was hectic – Washburn found itself up three from Emma Chapman free throws with 40 seconds remaining. The Bearcats hit a three to tie the game, and neither team could hit a shot as the two teams went to overtime in the second-straight matchup.

In overtime, Aubree Dewey set the tone early with a tough layup on Washburn’s first possession. Chapman followed with a layup, getting fouled, and giving the Ichabods momentum. Macey Doebele hit six-straight free throws to end the game as Washburn held on to a 62-59 win.

Dewey led the team in scoring with 15 points. Chapman added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Figueroa and Doebele each finished with 12 points.

The win moves the Ichabods to 10-14, 6-12 in conference play.

Both Washburn men’s and women’s teams are on the road Thursday at Lincoln for an MIAA double-header.