KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Washburn men’s basketball is headed back to the MIAA tournament championship game.

The Ichabods beat Central Oklahoma 79-65 on Saturday to punch their ticket to the conference tournament title game.

Four Washburn players scored in double figures in the win, including three with 15 points or more. Jonny Clausing led the way with 18 points and eleven rebounds.

Washburn will now face off with Northwest Missouri State for the third time this season. Washburn split with Northwest, who won the last two national championship games at the DII level, in their two regular season meetings.

The ‘Bods also split their regular season meetings with the Bearcats in the 2021-22 season before an unforgettable MIAA championship game in which Tyler Geiman drilled a three-quarters court buzzer beater for the win.

The Washburn versus Northwest Missouri State MIAA tournament championship game tips off at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 6 in Kansas City.