Washburn wins without starting quarterback against Northwest Missouri State

EDMOND, OK. (KSNT) – Washburn football put together a win on the road without starting quarterback Mitch Schurig on Saturday.

Schurig took a big hit in last week’s game against Northwest Missouri State and was placed into concussion protocol. The Ichabods beat Central Oklahoma 29-17. Kellen Simoncic played QB in Schurig’s place. Simoncic completed 17 passes on 31 attempts, throwing for 204 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Ichabods relied on a variety of receivers to boost their offense, as seven different Washburn players caught a pass in the win. Peter Afful and Jace Williams lead the receiving room with 3 receptions each. Afful tallied 78 passing yards, while Williams had 38.

Taylon Peters and Zach Willis were the go-to guys in the Washburn run game. Peters lead with 39 rushing yards on 10 carries, while Willis had 30 yards on eight carries.

The Ichabods return home next for homecoming against Northeastern State on Saturday, Oct. 30.