Washburn women fall at Missouri Southern

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Ichabods outscored the Lions 28-13 in the fourth quarter, but Washburn was unable to overcome a dismal second quarter as it fell at Missouri Southern on Thursday evening, 59-51.



Missouri Southern (8-13) began the scoring just over a minute into the game with the first of four three-pointers it would hit in the quarter. Trailing 10-2, Lauren Cassaday sparked a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to two points before the Lions responded with back-to-back triples. Cassaday got another layup to fall with 17 seconds in the opening frame to make it a 16-10 game in favor of Missouri Southern.



The Washburn (10-11) offense hit a complete wall in the second quarter and went 0-for-10 from the field and made just two free throws while the Lions made 8-of-13 (61.5 percent) from the floor to push their lead to 35-12 at halftime. Missouri Southern put together a 25-4 scoring run in the final 12:58 in the opening half.



The two teams were closely matched in the third as both scored 11 points.

Down 56-32 with 5:22 left in regulation, Washburn found its fire and chipped away at the deficit with a 19-3 scoring run. Adyson Narber hit the third three-pointer of the quarter with three seconds on the clock to cut the Missouri Southern lead to single-digits.

Missouri Southern finished with a 47.8 field goal percentage (22-of-46) and made 7-of-14 from deep while Washburn had a 32.7 percentage (18-of-55) and hit 4-of-26 attempts from behind the three-point line. The Ichabods out-rebounded the Lions, 33-30, and scored 14 second chance points thanks to 13 offensive rebounds. WU attempted five more free throws than MSSU and finished 11-of-16 at the charity stripe.



Cassaday was a perfect 6-for-6 from the field, tying a career-best 15 points and led the team with six rebounds. Nuria Barrientos also contributed 15 points and three boards.

Carley Turnbull paced the Lions with 16 points and Madi Stokes added 11.



The Ichabods will close out the regular season at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Emporia State.