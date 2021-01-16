Washburn women fall in OT to Pitt State

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Ichabods hit the game-tying shot with eight seconds left in regulation, but were outscored 11-3 in overtime to fall to the Pittsburg State Gorillas at home on Saturday by the score of 69-61. With the loss, Washburn is now 4-5 while the Gorillas extend their winning streak to seven games and improve to 8-3.



The Gorillas jumped out to a 12-4 lead at the 5:56 mark in the first quarter, but the Ichabods chipped away at the deficit and closed out the frame on a 9-1 run to go in front, 18-17. Washburn held on to its lead through the second quarter and went into the break with a 36-34 advantage.

Pittsburg State tied up the game at 40-all with 6:35 left in the third period, but Nuria Barrientos buried a three-pointer to push Washburn back in front. A 4-0 mini run by the Ichabods gave them a seven point lead, 50-43, at the 2:59 mark. The Gorillas scored the final five points of the third quarter to trail by just two, 50-48, and carried their momentum into the fourth by rattling off eight points to take a 56-50 lead.

Washburn scored its first basket of the fourth quarter with 5:36 on the clock and a pair of Abby Oliver free throws and a layup by Hunter Bentley evened the score at 56-56 with 4:24 left. Pittsburg State reclaimed the lead, 58-56, with a layup just under the two minute mark. With just eight seconds remaining in regulation, Barrientos got a jump shot to fall to knot up the score again. The Gorillas’ final layup attempt at the buzzer did not fall, forcing overtime.

The Ichabods scored the first bucket of the overtime on a layup by Macy Doebele , but that would be the only field goal they would make as the Gorillas made a layup followed by back-to-back three-pointers to go up, 66-60. Doebele added a made free throw for Washburn, but Pittsburg State scored the last three points on free throws to take the 69-61 victory in extra minutes.

Pittsburg State shot 41.7 percent from the field while Washburn finished at 31.6 percent. The Gorillas connected on 8-of-25 from three-point range while the Ichabods went 3-for-16. Washburn won the battle on the boards, 48-41, and pulled down 18 offensive rebounds it turned into 19 second chance points. The Ichabods also forced 13 turnovers they converted into 17 points.

Bentley led the Ichabods with 16 points and five assists to go with three rebounds, two steals, and one block. Oliver recorded her first career double-double and finished with 12 points and 11 boards. Barrientos had 11 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks.

Three from Pittsburg State finished in double-figures, led by Tristan Gegg who had a game-high 24 points.

Washburn will play its third game in six days on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. as the Ichabods host Lincoln in a makeup game from Dec. 19.