Washburn women top Lincoln

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Washburn women’s basketball team jumped out to a 24-11 lead after the first quarter with six made triples as the Ichabods captured a 66-49 road victory over Lincoln on Wednesday evening. Washburn has won three-straight games and improves to 11-8 (5-5 MIAA) while Lincoln drops to 3-16 overall and remains winless in MIAA play at 0-10.

The Ichabods were 3-for-4 from three-point land in the first two minutes of the game as they quickly took control of the contest. An old-fashioned three point play by Hunter Bentley and three additional free throws were the only points scored by the Ichabods that weren’t from beyond the arc as Washburn shot 7-for-14 from the floor while draining 6-of-11 attempts from deep.



Shelbe Piggie started the second quarter in the same fashion as the first quarter went as she hit a three and Bentley made a jump shot to give Washburn a 29-11 lead. The Blue Tigers began to chip away at the deficit and put together two 5-0 scoring runs during the frame, but Washburn still led by double-digits at the half, 35-24.

The Ichabods got off to a slow start in the third quarter and didn’t score their first bucket until the 7:04 mark. The Blue Tigers cut Washburn’s lead to single-digits and trailed by nine halfway through the period, but two made free throws by Bentley gave the Ichabods a double-figure lead again that they would hold for the rest of the game. Piggie scored nine points in the quarter, including a fast break layup off a Bentley steal in the final seconds of the third to put Washburn up 52-39.

Washburn started the fourth on a 6-0 scoring run and held Lincoln scoreless until 5:53 left in the game. Taylor Johnson hit a pair of free throws to give Washburn its largest lead of 19 with 1:11 remaining. The Blue Tigers scored the last points of the game on a layup with 17 seconds left to make the final score of 66-49.



The Ichabods shot 38.6 percent from the field (22-of-57) while the Blue Tigers finished at a 37 percent mark (20-of-54). Washburn made nearly four times more three-pointers than Lincoln as the Ichabods were 11-for-31 from behind the arc and the Blue Tigers were 3-for-12. Washburn out rebounded the home team, 25-22, and grabbed 16 offensive rebounds that they turned into 16 points.

Piggie and Bentley led all scorers as they each recorded 18 points. Piggie was 7-for-12 from the field and 4-for-7 from distance. Bentley achieved her fourth double-double of the season as she added 12 rebounds to her stat line, five of which were offensive boards. Reagan Phelan added 10 points and seven rebounds to go with five assists. Alexis McAfee grabbed four steals and contributed six points. Fourteen Ichabods saw playing time in the game.

The Ichabods will travel to Warrensburg, Mo., on Saturday afternoon to challenge No. 22 Central Missouri. The Jennies improved to 16-3 (10-0 MIAA) after completing a comeback victory tonight against Emporia State.

