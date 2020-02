TOPEKA, KS (KSNT) - The Washburn Football team announced its signing class for 2020.

Dionte Brown // 6-2 // 285 // Defensive Line // Overland Park, Kan. // St. Thomas AquinasAn all-state selection on the offensive line as a senior … son of DeVennis and Giovanni Kinsey … anticipated major is business.

C.J. Callaghan // 6-4 // 220 // Quarterback // Olathe, Kan. // Shawnee Mission West High SchoolAn honorable mention all-league selection as a senior and junior … passed for 388 yards and five touchdowns in a shortened senior season… as a junior he passed for 837 yards and rushed for 73 yards with 14 total touchdowns … also competed in basketball and track and field … son of Tim and Stacy Callaghan … his father is the head football coach at Shawnee Mission West … three sisters, Samantha, Alyssa and Nicolette … anticipated major is business or education.

Tory Dillard, Jr. // 5-8 // 165 // Wide Receiver // Broken Arrow, Okla. // Broken Arrow High SchoolNamed all-district at wide receiver as a senior … also played cornerback … an academic all-conference selection … son of Tory Dillard, Sr., and Kashona Woods, a brother Taylen … anticipated major is business.

Jordan Finnesy // 6-1 // 180 // Safety // Plainville, Kan. // Plainville High SchoolAn all-league selection at quarterback and defensive back as well as honorable mention a senior after passing for 14 touchdowns and 1,125 yards while rushing for 1,023 yards and 18 touchdowns recording 82 tackles and four interceptions … passed for 1,511 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior rushing for 956 yards and 12 touchdowns … as a sophomore rushed for 1,291 yards and 13 toucdhowns while passing for 1,236 yards and 10 touchdowns … had 57 tackles as a junior eight interceptions and had had 49 tackles as a sophomore … tallied 3,377 total rushing yards and 43 touchdowns and 3,980 passing yards with 25 touchdowns in prep career recording 201 tackleswith 9.5 tackles for loss and 13 interceptions … scoring 290 points in high school overall in football … also wrestled winning state as a junior at 170 pounds going 38-2 overall and finished second as a sophomore at 160 pounds with a 37-3 record … also competed in track … a member of the National Honor Society … son of Jennie and David Hovis … two sisters, jasmine and Britynn and a brother Draxtin … anticipated major is business.

Ty Garrett // 6-2 // 215 // Tight end // Salina, Kan. // Salina South High SchoolFinished prep career as Salina South's school record-holder in single season (54) and career receptions (142) … also finished his Cougar career with 1,770 receiving yards, good for No. 2 in South history … as a senior he was an all-county pick and a unanimous first-team All-AVCTL selection at wide receiver for back-to-back seasons … a first-team all-state selection in Class 5A at wide receiver from the Kansas Football Coaches Association … selected to play in the Kansas Shrine Bowl … competed in track and basketball as well … son of Brian Garrett and Richelle Winters and Faron Winters … anticipated major is business.