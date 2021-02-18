Washburn women top Missouri Western

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Washburn women’s basketball team put an end to Missouri Western’s three-game winning streak on Thursday night with a 51-41 victory in Lee Arena. With the win, the Ichabods are now 8-10 on the season while the Griffons drop to 6-12.
It was back and forth to start the game as the teams exchanged buckets after every score until the Ichabods went on a 4-0 mini run to take a 9-8 lead. Hunter Bentley scored the last seven points for Washburn in the opening quarter to give the home team a 16-13 advantage.
Washburn quickly pushed its lead to double-digits in the second period, thanks to a 10-2 scoring run over the first 4:15 of the frame. The Ichabods went into the locker room with a 30-21 advantage.
Holding a five point lead with 4:17 in the third quarter, Washburn put together an 8-1 run to extend its lead to 42-30. Bentley started the fourth quarter with a bang as she connected on a three-pointer to make the score 45-32 in Washburn’s favor. Yet another three from Bentley made it a 15-point contest and the Ichabods closed out the double-digit win.
The Ichabods shot 38.9 percent from the field while the Griffons finished with a 34.8 field goal percentage. Washburn made six of their 20 attempts from behind the arc and Missouri Western was just 1-of-10 from deep. Both teams pulled down 33 rebounds and scored 10 second chance points. The Ichabods scored 18 points after forcing 20 turnovers by the Griffons.
Bentley was the top-scorer with 20 points, making 4-of-7 from the three-point land. Cassaday scored 11 points off the bench and blocked two shots. Mackenzie Gamble added seven points to go with three assists and four boards.
Asia McCoy led the Griffons with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Washburn will close out the homestand on Saturday hosting Northwest Missouri. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.