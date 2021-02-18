Washburn women top Missouri Western

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Washburn women’s basketball team put an end to Missouri Western’s three-game winning streak on Thursday night with a 51-41 victory in Lee Arena. With the win, the Ichabods are now 8-10 on the season while the Griffons drop to 6-12.



It was back and forth to start the game as the teams exchanged buckets after every score until the Ichabods went on a 4-0 mini run to take a 9-8 lead. Hunter Bentley scored the last seven points for Washburn in the opening quarter to give the home team a 16-13 advantage.

Washburn quickly pushed its lead to double-digits in the second period, thanks to a 10-2 scoring run over the first 4:15 of the frame. The Ichabods went into the locker room with a 30-21 advantage.

Holding a five point lead with 4:17 in the third quarter, Washburn put together an 8-1 run to extend its lead to 42-30. Bentley started the fourth quarter with a bang as she connected on a three-pointer to make the score 45-32 in Washburn’s favor. Yet another three from Bentley made it a 15-point contest and the Ichabods closed out the double-digit win.