Washburn women’s basketball focused on improving in the post

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After finishing with a .500 record in 2021, Washburn women’s basketball head coach Ron McHenry focused on getting more size into the program.

That he did, with players such as freshman center Olivia Wedman and guard Lakyn Schieferecke. McHenry loves to play inside in the post, where size helps.

The Ichabods are No. 6 in the MIAA preseason poll. Their roster is deeper than ever, but McHenry knows every MIAA team’s is.

“We know how good we can be,” senior guard Hunter Bailey said. “We know we have everything we need in the room to be good, so it’s just putting it all together and not let us beat ourselves. There wasn’t a team last year that could’ve beat us if we played the way we played in some stretches.”

The extra year granted to players by the NCAA allowed this team to grow its chemistry between returning players and incoming freshman.

“Not everybody has good days every day, so if you see a teammate that’s not having a good day, you just ‘Hey, I got your back,’ you know?” senior guard Nuria Barrientos said. “I think that’s one of the key points, I think, being accountable for each other means.”

The Ichabods have a scrimmage Oct. 31 against K-State.