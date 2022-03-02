KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Washburn women’s basketball made it past the play-in round for the MIAA Championship tournament.

The Ichabods beat Pittsburg State, 59-53, Wednesday afternoon. The two teams traded the lead four times in the first quarter. Washburn took a 12-10 lead with 2:55 left in the first quarter and never relinquished it.

Hunter Bentley led the ‘Bods with 20 points and Shae Sanchez finished with 13. Nuria Barrientos added a double-double to her college career with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Next, Washburn will play Missouri Southern in the MIAA quarterfinals on Thursday.