Washburn women’s track team breaks two school records at ESU Relays, plus NCAA provisional qualifier

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — Washburn women’s track finished Saturday’s events at the ESU Relays breaking two school records, an NCAA provisional qualifier, along with six personal bests and nine top-10 finishes.

Freshman sprinter Isabella Hohl finished 11th in the 100 meter dash breaking the school record and setting a personal best with a time of 12.31 seconds, according to Washburn Athletics.

Hohl also joined junior Darian Hillebert, junior Shae Ware and freshman Mandana Vouillemin who broke the school record in the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 48.22 seconds. They finished 5th.

Sophomore jumper Skyler Saunders placed first in the high jump with a mark of 1.68 meters. Saunders recorded the first NCAA provisional mark from the women’s team this season.

The Ichabods are back in action Friday at the SBU Bearcat Invitational.