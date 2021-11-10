Washburn working toward playoff spot against Missouri Southern

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A win Saturday would give No. 24 Washburn football a 9-2 record and a strong playoff chance.

However, before thinking about the playoffs, the Ichabods are focused on Saturday’s game against Missouri Southern State. It’s the final game and Senior Day.

“I think it’s simple,” Washburn defensive end Malick Fall said. “I think we just stick to our fundamentals. I think we follow the scheme, and I think we play hard and we’ll get the results that we want.”

Missouri Southern is 3-7, but the record doesn’t reflect the Lions’ skills. They beat Central Oklahoma on the road, and lost to Pittsburg State and Emporia State by a combined seven points.

“Defensively, they’re very good in the secondary,” Craig Schurig, Washburn’s head football coach, said. “I think they’re second in the conference versus the pass, so they do some good things coverage-wise. Their offense has continued to get better throughout the season, so they present some problems on offense.”

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Before the game, each of the 15 seniors will get an introduction on the field.

Following Saturday’s contest, Division II football playoff selections will be announced Sunday night on the NCAA’s website.