TOPEKA (KSNT)- Former Washburn wide receiver Peter Afful could get his chance to impress the Chiefs.

The Ichabod football graduate received an invite to Chiefs minicamp, Washburn Athletics announced on social media Monday afternoon.

Afful joins JJ Letcher, his teammate and fellow Ichabod wideout, in receiving an invite to train with KC.

The Lawrence, Kansas native earned All-MIAA honors twice at Washburn. He tallied 1,220 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in 23 games at WU.

27 News told the story of Afful’s journey to pro football, alongside his cousin Ekow Boye-Doe, who played football at Kansas State. Click here for that story.

Peter’s cousin, Boye-Doe also received an invite to Chiefs minicamp.