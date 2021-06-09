Washburn’s Beckler still shocked about Jack Nicklaus Award honor

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University golfer Andrew Beckler capped off a record-setting season by receiving the Jack Nicklaus award, which goes to Division II’s best golfer.

“I think I was always ready to play college golf, and at a high level, just because I love being out there and love playing the game,” Beckler said.

Andrew Beckler set multiple season and career records for Washburn golf. He has a program-best career 72 scoring average, and his 2020-21 won-lost percentage of .990 is a single-season record.

“I think it really shows consistency, which is obviously really important in golf,” he said.

Beckler won the first four tournaments of the season. He also finished second at the NCAA championships, which is another school record. All this success landed Beckler the Jack Nicklaus award.

“Personally, mentally, just having that confidence of being rewarded, it shows that I’m on the right track with my game, that I’ve been doing the right thing,” Beckler said. “It’s nice to be rewarded for my hard work and the results that I’ve been having.”

Beckler’s success comes from his trusty short-game.

“My putting and my short-game’s kind of saved me a lot, especially growing up, but my ball-striking and my driving’s really come along as well,” he said.

Beckler is a Topeka native and attended Washburn Rural High School. He said the golf program there helped lay the foundation for a successful career.

“Coach Goehring, over there that Rural, runs a really, really solid program,” Beckler said. “So, it kind of set me up. It got me ready for what high-level team golf is like.”

College isn’t the end of Beckler’s golf career.

“I think I’m going to play a few amateur events this summer, and then looking to turn professional in the beginning of August,” he said.