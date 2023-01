TOPEKA (KSNT) – The awards continue to roll in for Washburn football.

The Dan Hansen Division II All-American team, named after small-school football advocate Dan Hansen, released its annual all-star list today.

Washburn linebacker Grant Bruner was named a first teamer, the third publication he’s been deemed the honor.

Wide receiver James Letcher Jr. was named a second teamer as a return specialist. Lineman Andrew Funk was named an honorable mention player.