Washburn’s Geiman returning for one more year

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn point guard Tyler Geiman is returning to the Ichabod basketball for one more year. Geiman averaged over 20 points per game in his senior year.

Coronavirus eligibility rules give him an extra year of eligibility. The decision to come back for the extra year is one that Geiman says was an easy choice.

“Well [Coach Ballard] just brought me into his office and asked me if I wanted to come back. I said ‘Yeah’ and we kind of went from there,” said Geiman.

Geiman is no stranger to story book endings. He hit a three-quarters court buzzer beater in the MIAA Championship game to defeat the eventual national champions from Northwest Missouri State.

Head Coach Brett Ballard was happy to hear that Geiman will stick around.

“There was some sleepless nights not 100% knowing until he officially made that decision. We wanted him back but until you actually get that ‘Yes’ it was a little nerve racking,” said Ballard.

Geiman’s not coming back simply because he wants to continue playing the game. This team has unfinished business. The Ichabods were the only team to beat the national champion Bearcats last season, doing so twice.

“At the end of the day for that kid, I know he’s going to compete every day, I know he’s going to be a winner every day. What our expectation is- how many games can we win together? That’s all he cares about. That’s all I care about,” said Ballard.

There’s no question: The team has their eyes on the national title.

“With the team I’ve got coming back, that’s a realistic goal and a realistic expectation,” said Ballard.

“Being here and being around the guys and being around the people at Washburn just makes me want to do it one more year. I’m excited for this last year and hopefully we can bring a championship back to Topeka,” said Geiman.

A national championship in Geiman’s final year may seem like an ending that could only be seen in a movie. Tyler Geiman, however, is no stranger to story book endings.