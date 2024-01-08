TOPEKA (KSNT) – It hasn’t taken long for the local product to get in his groove.

Washburn freshman basketball guard Jack Bachelor – who graduated from Washburn Rural High School in 2023 – was named the MIAA Athlete of the Week on Monday.

The honor comes after Bachelor’s big game in an upset win over No. 12 Central Oklahoma, where the true freshman put up 19 points on 12 of 18 shooting from the free throw line. Bachelor averaged 18.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in two wins over the week.

Washburn men’s basketball has a 9-4 record with a matchup at Central Missouri on Wednesday.

