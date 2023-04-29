TOPEKA (KSNT) – Star Washburn wide receiver/return specialist James Letcher Jr. is getting a shot at the NFL.

Letcher Jr. is headed to the Kansas City Chiefs minicamp, Letcher Jr. confirmed with KSNT 27 News.

While not officially signing with the team, Letcher Jr. puts himself in front of Chiefs officials with the opportunity to sign on.

Letcher Jr. is an eight-time All-American at Washburn, with selections at wide receiver and on special teams. He ranks first all-time in program history with 228 receptions and 5,623 all-purpose yards.