Washburn’s JJ Letcher earns MIAA special teams player of the year

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn senior JJ Letcher has been named the MIAA special teams player of the year, the conference announced on Nov. 16.

Letcher has tallied 572 yards total on kick returns this year on only 21 attempts, good for an average of over 27 yards per return. The highlight of his special teams play came in a 90-yard kick return against Central Oklahoma.

The wide receiver/return man hybrid has also racked up 136 yards in punt returns this year. He’s averaging just under 10 yards per punt return.

Other Ichabod players featured on the MIAA awards list include quarterback Mitch Schurig, center Colton Dunkle and defense end Malick Fall who were all named first team All-MIAA.

Tight end Jace Williams and defensive lineman Lance Urban were given second-team All-MIAA honors.

The Ichabods finished the regular season 9-2 and will play at Harding on Saturday, Nov. 20 in the first round of the NCAA tournament.