TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn men’s basketball has one fewer player on the roster for the rest of the season.

Levi Braun is forgoing his spot on the roster and becoming a volunteer assistant coach. Braun, a fifth-year senior, felt the years of basketball taking a toll on his body. He was diagnosed with left ventricular hypertrophy in early December, which is a thickening of the heart’s main pumping chamber’s wall. This thickening may result in elevation of pressure within the heart and sometimes poor pumping action, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Braun is feeling better, he says, but the diagnosis made him rethink his spot on the team.

“Just really praying about what God wanted me to do and where He wanted me to go, and I feel like he was telling me that it was time to stop playing competitively,” Braun said. “But, I think I have a calling for coaching and for skill development. I love being in the gym. I want to do that as a career.”

Braun only played two games early in the 2023-24 season, before injuries kept him off the court. The season before, he averaged 8.6 points per game and led the Ichabods with 61 3-pointers.

“I’m very thankful for Coach [Ballard] letting me finish this season with my teammates as a volunteer assistant. I’ll still be around in the gym and on the bench during games.”

His now-former teammates understand why his role on the team had to change, and they’re supportive of the change, Braun said.

“This group is really cool,” he said. “Just a lot of good guys in the locker room. The cohesion and just the group, in general, is very welcoming… We had a good bond when I was in the locker room, practicing with them, playing with them. I don’t think that’s going to change, now that I’m a coach.”

Braun graduated in December with a degree in Sports Management, Kinesiology. He’s ready to adjust to a coach’s schedule and put his degree to use.

“I’m so used to prepping my mind and body for a two-hour practice or prepping for games…” Braun said. “Now, my mission and my focus is different. It’s not performance-based. It’s teaching and coaching-based.”

Washburn opens 2024 hosting Central Oklahoma on Thursday.