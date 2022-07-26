INDIANAPOLIS (KSNT) – Recent Washburn volleyball graduate Faith Rottinghaus is one of 151 nominees for the NCAA’s Woman of the Year award.

Rottinghaus is the MIAA’s 2021-22 Female Student-Athlete of the Year. She is the all-time career leader in digs with 2,676, and is second in digs per set at 5.49. This past fall, she helped lead the Ichabods to a 31-6 record, an NCAA Central Region championship title, and the program’s first appearance in an NCAA National Championship match.

Next, ten nominees will be chosen from each division to make up the national Top 30 honorees, which will be announced in October. Then, the selection committee will narrow the pool to three finalists from each division. The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will select the 2022 Woman of the Year from the nine finalists.

The NCAA Woman of the Year program is rooted in Title IX. It has recognized graduating female college athletes for excellence in academics, athletics, community service and leadership since 1991.