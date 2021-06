ANCONA, ITALY (KSNT) – Virgi Scardanzan is the second-best female pole vaulter in Italy.

Scardanzan cleared 4.30m (14 feet, 1 1/4 inches). However, she does not qualify for the Tokyo Olympics because the Olympic standard is 4.70m.

This past season at Washburn, she won the MIAA Outdoor Championship and automatically qualified for both the Indoor and Outdoor NCAA Championships. Scardanzan was also a part of the Italian National Team at the U20 championships.