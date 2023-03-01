KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNT) – The Ichabods’ season ends with a six-point loss in the MIAA Tournament opener.

Missouri Western State beat Washburn University, 69-69. The two teams split the series during the regular season, including an 81-80 overtime loss for Washburn.

Washburn (14-15, 11-11) trailed for most of the first half, with the Griffons jumping out to a quick 5-0 lead. The Ichabods did not let the lead get larger than seven. Finally, at the end of the half, they went on a run. Washburn trailed by four with less than two minutes left in the half but finished on a 6-2 run to take a 30-28 lead into the break.

In the second half, Washburn had trouble with turnovers and the Griffons were able to go on a 13-2 run. The ‘Bods kept the game within 5-7 points for the next few minutes, cutting the deficit to four points after two free throws from Andrew Orr.

In less than two minutes Missouri Western went on a 7-1 run, pushing the lead to double figures for the first time in the game with 8:45 left. Washburn went on a 6-0 run to bring it right back to four points heading into the final six minutes.

With 1:33 left, the Ichabods trailed by eight points. A quick 5-0 burst from Jaden Monday put them right back in it, down three with 58 seconds left. Washburn forced a turnover on the other end and Connor Deffebaugh made two free throws to bring the Ichabods within one. The Griffons were able to break Washburn’s press with a dunk, and after an empty possession for Washburn, Missouri Western held on to win by six.

Orr led the Ichabods 19 points and finished with a double-double adding a team-high 11 rebounds. Nelson scored 14 points on 6-12 shooting and paced the team with three assists. Keegan added nine points on 2-3 shooting with three boards. As a team, Washburn shot 37.3% from the floor and could not find the mark from behind the line, shooting 22.2% from deep (4-18).