TOPEKA, KS. (KSNT) – Washburn pitcher Casey Steward is headed to the City of Brotherly Love.

Steward was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies with the 583rd overall pick in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.

A Wichita native, Steward spent four years at Washburn, earning second-team all-conference honors in his last two seasons. In 2023, Steward tied the school record with 110 strikeouts in a single season.

In 2023, Steward posted a 4.25 ERA with a .216 batting average.

Steward is just the seventh Ichabod to be selected in the MLB draft. Most recently was David Gauntt in 2016.