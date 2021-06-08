Washburn’s summer basketball camps are back

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University is back to hosting full basketball camps, after COVID forced the program to host much smaller camps this past summer.

Coach Brett Ballard, along with players from Washburn, KU and K-State, run through drills and play games with the kids.

“We try to be organized,” Ballard said. “We try to be energetic. We want the kids to have a lot of fun, and it seems like they come in here, they get better and they learn, but more than anything, they enjoy it.”

The camps run through July 1. If you are interested in a camp, more information can be found at https://wusports.com/sports/2010/1/5/10summercamps.aspx.