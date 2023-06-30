TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka-born professional athletes Michael Wilhoite and Kyle Weems spent Friday giving back to their hometown.

For the third time, the two hosted the ‘Big Kev Give Back Camp.’

Weems played college basketball at Missouri State, and continues to play professionally overseas. Wilhoite played college football at Washburn before a seven-year NFL career, mostly in San Francisco. Wilhoite now coaches for the Denver Broncos.

Wilhoite and Weems saw hundreds of young, local athletes show up to the camp at Washburn University.

Weems’ dad went by Big Kev, the namesake of the event. Big Kev always had dreams of his son giving back to his community.

“I know my dad is up there, extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish,” Weems said.

Wilhoite was taken back by the number of kids that made their way to the event.

“Unexplainable, it’s everything I’ve ever dreamed about,” he said. “It’s a dream come true. I love it. I’m just thankful I can be here. My reach goes this far. It’s God. It’s the people that raised me and been around me my entire life.”

It’s a moment of reflection for Weems to host a camp he would have gone to.

“At one point in time, we were in those shoes, looking up to guys. For them to be looking up at us, it’s kind of a surreal moment,” Weems said.

As a perfectionist, Wilhoite is excited on the changes to the camp he can implement next go-around.

“I’m hard on myself, I’m immediately thinking of all the things that can be done better, how we can do this better next year,” Wilhoite said.