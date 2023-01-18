TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn Rural High School is sending one of its best football players just up the road to be an Ichabod.

WRHS senior linebacker Ty Weber announced his commitment to Washburn University on social media Wednesday.

“I look forward to laying it on the line for my coaches, my teammates, my university and my community,” Weber said.

The Junior Blue, and now future ‘Bod, tallied 134 total tackles in his senior season. He racked up 19 tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown. He also notched three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Sports in Kansas named Weber the 2022 6A Defensive Player of the Year. He checks in at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds.

Washburn finished the 2022 season 7-4.