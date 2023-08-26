TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ichabods have been at the top of the MIAA and the nation for the past couple seasons. Now, they’re in territory they haven’t seen for a while.

Washburn is No. 17 in the AVCA preseason coaches’ poll and No. 4 in the MIAA because it has a young team entering the 2023 season. The team returns 10 players from 2022, with eight of them still being underclassmen. The ‘Bods add six true freshmen and one graduate transfer.

Now, head coach Chris Herron is teaching this young team about the program’s standards.

“We’re trying to find that inner monster to come out,” Herron said. “I think that’s where we’re at right this second in our team. With the young kids, we just need that trigger and that light switch to go off, so they understand what it really takes to be competitive.”

Junior Jalyn Stevenson is the team captain. She’s one of two players remaining from the 2021 national championship runner-up squad.

“As I’ve gotten older throughout the program, I feel like I had really great leaders when I was building up,” Stevenson said. “I feel like it’s a really big responsibility [being captain], but I’m taking it in stride and hope I can help.”

Stevenson’s been working a lot with the outside hitters, but she’s helping each player understand what it takes to get to a national championship. She’s thinking beyond the 2023 season.

“We have two more years that I’ll be here, but continuing that, they’re so young,” Stevenson said. “If we can stay consistent now, we’ll be good for the next years to come.”

Graduate transfer Rachel Schwensen joins the ‘Bods from Northern Colorado, and previously KU. As the team has affectionately nicknamed her “grandma,” Schwensen hopes her Division I experience can help this young team.

“The biggest thing is consistency in a game and building trust with those teammates,” she said. “Getting to know them better, they’ll trust you more on the court and off the court.”

Washburn’s first game is Sept. 1 in the Florida Southern Tournament.