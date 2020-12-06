Washburn men’s basketball rolls past Newman

(KSNT) – The Washburn men’s basketball team beat Newman 100-61 on Saturday to improve to 4-0 on the regular season.

Washburn came out hot, starting the game up 11-0. Big man Jonny Clausing boosted the Ichabods with 5 points during that early run.

The Ichabods slowed down some after their opening run, but Newman was never able to make it a close game. Washburn lead 47-22 at half and lead by as much as 43 at one point in the second half.

It was senior guard Tyler Geiman who put on a show for the winning Ichabods. Geiman lead all scorers in the game with 21 points and posted an impressive stat line that also included nine rebounds, eight assists and five steals.

Clausing went on to finish with 15 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

The third-leading scorer in Washburn’s dominant win was junior guard Jalen Lewis. Lewis had 14 points on the day and went three-for-four from three point land.

Other contributors were Drew Maschoff, Will McKee, Tyler Nelson and Levi Braun. Braun was three-for-five from beyond the arc.

The Ichabods are set to return to action Saturday, December 12 on the road at Rogers State University.