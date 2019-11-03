Washburn tops Emporia State 37-17 in Turnpike Tussle

EMPORIA, Kan. – The Washburn Ichabods held Emporia State to 91 yards passing and 249 total yards overall while ranking up 445 yards rolling to a 37-17 win over the Hornets snapping a four-game slide to ESU on Saturday afternoon in Welch Stadium. With the win the Ichabods improve to 4-5 on the season while ESU slips to 2-7.



Washburn opened the game winning the coin toss and after electing to receive marched 83 yards in 12 plays for the first score of the game when Mitch Schurig hit Collin Wilson for a 6-yard touchdown. However the Hornets needed only two plays to tie the score at 7-7 when Carlos Grace ran 70-yards right up the middle for the tying score.



The Ichabods then took the ensuing kickoff needing only three plays going 71 yards aided by a 64-yard burst by Zach Willis and was capped by Willis’ 4-yard run staking the Ichabods to a 14-7 advantage.



In the second quarter the Ichabods pushed the lead to two touchdowns when Schurig hit Taylon Peters down the sidelines for a 14-yard pass. The Hornets came back with a field goal of their own cutting the margin to 11 at 21-10 with 6:29 to play in the first half.



Washburn wrapped up the scoring with a Schurig to James Letcher, Jr. touchdown pass for 5-yards sending the Ichabods to the locker room with a 28-10 lead.



The Ichabods scored on their second half opening drive after the Hornets were held to one yard on their first possession of the frame and Willis scored his second touchdown of the day on a 1-yard dive as Washburn went up 35-10 with 9:49 to go in the third quarter.



ESU scored its final points of the game on a 1-yard run by Dalton Cowan with 58 second to play in the third quarter trimming the lead to 35-17 and Washburn scored the only points of the fourth quarter when Nigel Burgess was held in the end zone leading to a safety. The safety was set up by a Lane Spiker 54-yard punt which was downed at the one yard line by Marquise Manning.



Schurig was 21 of 32 passing for 276 yards and three scores. Letcher Jr., had nine catches for 101 yards and one score and Willis finished with 12 carries for 75 yards and two scores.



Defensively the Ichabods were led by Grant Bruner who had seven solo tackles and one sack and K.J. Turner had five solo stops. Washburn was credited with 41 solo tackles and two assisted tackles in the game.



The Ichabod defense held ESU to 91 passing yards and 13 completions and outgained ESU 445 to 249 overall.



The win was the first in Emporia since Oct. 1, 2011 snapping a three-game slide at ESU and a four-game streak overall.



The Ichabods will be back in action next weekend at home for senior day against Pittsburg State with kickoff slated for 1 p.m.