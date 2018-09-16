Washburn volleyball wins 14th in a row, tops No. 1 team in nation

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo via Washburn Athletics

Washburn volleyball has started the year on a blazing pace, 14 straight wins to be exact. And the latest victory was a monumental one, they took down the No. 1 team in the nation for the second time in program history.

They beat Nebraska-Kearney 3-1 to improve to 2-0 in MIAA action.

They'll look to keep the win streak alive on Tuesday evening against Emporia State, as if the rivalry needed anything else.

The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Lee Arena.