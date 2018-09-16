Washburn volleyball wins 14th in a row, tops No. 1 team in nation
Washburn volleyball has started the year on a blazing pace, 14 straight wins to be exact. And the latest victory was a monumental one, they took down the No. 1 team in the nation for the second time in program history.
They beat Nebraska-Kearney 3-1 to improve to 2-0 in MIAA action.
They'll look to keep the win streak alive on Tuesday evening against Emporia State, as if the rivalry needed anything else.
The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Lee Arena.
