Washburn volleyball wins 14th in a row, tops No. 1 team in nation

Posted: Sep 15, 2018 09:46 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 15, 2018 09:47 PM CDT

Washburn volleyball has started the year on a blazing pace, 14 straight wins to be exact. And the latest victory was a monumental one, they took down the No. 1 team in the nation for the second time in program history. 

They beat Nebraska-Kearney 3-1 to improve to 2-0 in MIAA action. 

They'll look to keep the win streak alive on Tuesday evening against Emporia State, as if the rivalry needed anything else. 

The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Lee Arena. 

