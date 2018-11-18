Washburn Volleyball wins Regional, headed to Elite Eight
Washburn volleyball outlasted Concordia (St. Paul, MN) and took home the Central region championship in five sets Saturday evening. The No. 8 team in the nation punched their ticket to the Elite Eight after winning matches against Norther State, Minnesota Duluth, and finally Concordia.
They'll play again Thursday in Pittsburg, PA.
-
