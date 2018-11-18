Sports

Washburn Volleyball wins Regional, headed to Elite Eight

Posted: Nov 17, 2018 09:38 PM CST

Washburn volleyball outlasted Concordia (St. Paul, MN) and took home the Central region championship in five sets Saturday evening. The No. 8 team in the nation punched their ticket to the Elite Eight after winning matches against Norther State, Minnesota Duluth, and finally Concordia. 

They'll play again Thursday in Pittsburg, PA.

 

 

